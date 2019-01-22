Man who allegedly took photos of women in dressing room no longer employed by RiverDogs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston man and Riverdogs employee accused of taking photos of women without their consent in a Mount Pleasant store’s dressing room is no longer employed by the team, according to Riverdogs President Dave Echols.
Michael H. Deantonio, 35, appeared in bond court after he was arrested and charged with voyeurism, according to an affidavit. He was previously employed as the Riverdogs Director of Merchandise.
The affidavit states that on Friday the victim noticed that an individual in the dressing room beside her was sliding a phone over the wall and was photographing her.
The woman approached the man who denied taking the photos, the affidavit said. The man then gave his phone to the manager for review before snatching it back and fleeing the store in his vehicle.
The manager told police that the phone had a RiverDogs business card on the back of it, the affidavit said. After reviewing the RiverDog’s website, Deantonio was identified.
Investigators also matched Deantonio’s DMV records to the car driven from the scene.
Deantonio was arrested and recieved a $5,000 PR bond.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.