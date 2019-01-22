Man, 34, wrecks home with ax after he thought wife damaged his action figures

MADISON, WI (WMTV/Gray News) - A 34-year-old man told police he took an ax to some expensive possessions, including a TV, laptop computer and the family car because he believed his wife had damaged some of his action figures, WMTV reports.
According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval’s blog, police responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday night when a 34-year-old man called 911 on himself.
The suspect told officers he drank too much and overreacted because he thought his 46-year-old wife had damaged some of his prized property, which were identified as action figures.
Police say the husband used a log-splitting ax to destroy a TV, TV stand, laptop computer and several other items in the house. He then allegedly went outside and smashed the family car, chopped off both side mirrors and struck the windshield so hard, the ax got stuck.
When officers arrived, they found the ax in the windshield of the car. Damages were estimated to be more than $5,000.
Officers took the man into custody without incident on domestic-related charges of disorderly conduct and felony damage to property.
The man’s wife was not at home at the time of the alleged crimes.
