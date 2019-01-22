Norfolk St. beats South Carolina St. 74-69

ORANGEBURG, SC—Junior guard Jahmari Etienne and forward Ian Kinard (6 rebounds) each tossed in 12 each, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped another close league contest, 74-69, to Norfolk State Monday (Jan. 21st ) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Junior forward Damani Applewhite got off to a slow start on night finishing with five points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while teammates Rayshawn Neal added eight (8) and Allen Hatchett, Jr. seven points and five rebounds in the loss.
Once again despite the costly turnovers down the stretch, South Carolina State led several categories including rebounds (39-34), points in the paint (26-26), points off turnovers (24-23). The game produced nine ties and 10 lead changes.
The Spartans (11-10 overall, 6-0 MEAC) had four players in double-figures with Nic Thomas leading the way with 19 points, Steven Whitley added 12, Joe Bryant 11 and Mastadi Pitt 10 in the win.
South Carolina State return to action on Saturday (Jan. 26th) when they travel to Savannah, GA to battle the Tigers of Savannah State in an MEAC Doubleheader. Tipoff for the women is 2 p.m., followed by the men in a 4 p.m. start.