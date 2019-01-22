Plans for ‘MUSC West’ campus at Citadel Mall moving closer to reality

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Soon the old JC Penney building at the Citadel mall will be filled with construction workers, then doctors.
In 2017, MUSC signed a lease to make the Citadel mall the site for MUSC West.
The aging mall opened in the 1970′s and soon it will have a new look and a new name. It will be called the Epic Center. This is a part of the city’s plan to revitalize West Ashley and create a Health and Wellness district.
MUSC West will offer services like an ambulatory surgery center, pain management, after hours pediatric care, lab services and dermatology, spine center and neurology. The hospital and people who live in West Ashley believe that this will be more convenient than having to drive downtown.
MUSC’s west campus is set to open for patients later in 2019.
