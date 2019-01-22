Police: 3 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three people were injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Dispatch received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a man with gunshot wounds and found him in the 200 block of America Street, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis.
Three minutes later, dispatch got another call about a man in the 600 block of East Bay Street with a gunshot wound, Francis said.
A few minutes later, dispatch received a call from Roper Hospital about a man who was brought there with gunshot wounds.
While police are trying to determine the motive for the shooting, detectives believe all three men were shot during one incident. Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty detective or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.
