Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in North Charleston.
North Charleston police officers responded to the area of Carlton Avenue for a reported stabbing.
According to NCPD officials, when officers arrived they were unable to locate anyone right away.
As police were checking the area, the victim came forward and said he was stabbed by two unknown black males.
“He stated that he was walking down North Atlantic when supposedly two unknown black males tried to rob him,” NCPD officials said."Allegedly, they then stabbed him in the left hip and he was able to escape."
NCPD officials said officers canvased the area and was unable to locate any crime scene.
