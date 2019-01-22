Police: Mt. Pleasant house fire ruled suspicious

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Crews responded to a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday morning that has been ruled suspicious.
It happened in the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle where crews remained on scene for several hours putting out hot spots. The circumstances surrounding why the fire is considered suspicious have not yet been made available.
One woman who lives behind the house where the fire started said police had her evacuate. Smoke was visible from the Wando Bridge as crews worked the scene.
One neighbor also said a man in a wheelchair was rescued from the house.
The initial call came in at 3:32 a.m. with calls for additional crews made at 3:24 and 3:31 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
