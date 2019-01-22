Police respond to shots fired at apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville Police are searching for a gunman who fired shots Sunday morning at an apartment building.
Police responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. to the Gates of Summerville apartments where a report of shots fired had been made. Police detained a man who attempted to flee the scene, according to the incident report. The man then told police he fled because he was scared since he had just been shot at.
Police found a second man nearby walking toward a building where bullet holes were observed. The second man told police he is a friend of a man who lives in that building.
Police determined the second man is friends with the man who said someone fired at him.
The incident report states the friend said he saw someone driving a gold minivan with tinted windows approach and stop. The friend described the driver as a male with “all gold slugs in his mouth” who smiled at him before asking if he knew a certain person whose name the friend could not remember.
The victim then told police he pulled his friend inside the apartment before the van’s engine revved and shots were fired.
Police found a shell casing in the parking lot and noted several bullet holes next to a door and inside in the interior wall, as well as a bullet hole in the railing of the porch where the victim says he lives.
A witness in a nearby apartment reported seeing a tan Dodge van and heard about eight shots outside the apartment building. She saw the sliding door of the van open and saw people run and called police, the report states.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463.
