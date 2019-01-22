SCDNR responds to overturned boat in Georgetown County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - State wildlife officials responded Monday night after a duck hunter and his dog were thrown from their boat.
The hunter’s boat overturned at approximately 7 p.m. in the area of Butler Creek off of the Pee Dee River, according to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Kaley Lawrimore.
Officers were able to determine the Murrells Inlet man was heading back to the land at low tide when he hit an object and was ejected into the water, Lawrimore said.
SCDNR officials say he was not wearing his kill switch and the boat with his dog continued forward before going into marsh grass. The hunter managed to get back to his boat, but it filled with water while he was reaching over the side for the kill switch, leaving the hunter and his dog in the water, Lawrimore said.
A friend was able to successfully retrieve the hunter and his dog and bring them back to land. He was checked by EMS and refused to go to the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard and Midway Fire Rescue also responded.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.