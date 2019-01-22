Taxpayers spend about $1.7 million in three months for payouts from Dept. of Corrections

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina spent $1,686,950.50 on payouts for claims made against the South Carolina Department of Corrections from September through November, according to data from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.
The most recent data on payouts made in November show about $412,000 paid to the DOC.
During September, the state paid about $221,000 for claims made against the department.
In October, the DOC cost taxpayers more than $1 million in payouts, which is more than half of the total money spent to settle claims against the department in the three-month span.
The cause of each claim made against the DOC varies.
Data from the IRF indicates a claim was made against the DOC in October with the cause listed as “diagnosis,” which cost taxpayers about $300,000.
IRF data also shows settlements for two claims against the DOC labeled “brutality” in both October and November.
Several claims labeled as “civil rights” and “cruel and unusual” were also listed in the state’s payouts to the DOC.
The Department of Correction has not returned a request for comment.
