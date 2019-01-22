Teenager charged after loaded gun found at middle school in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A teenager has been charged after a loaded gun was found at a middle school in Berkeley County on Tuesday.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged a 14-year-old with possession of a firearm on school property.
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said it happened at Sedgefield Middle School in Goose Creek.
According to district officials, school administrators received a report that there was a weapon in a student’s possession on campus.
“The report was immediately investigated by our administration team with support from our SRO,” school officials said."We have confirmed that the report was accurate and a student did in fact have a hand gun in their possession."
A report states district and school staff followed all procedures as outlined by the district’s policies to address this matter.
“Your child is safe and no student was harmed,” read a statement by Dr. Jim Spencer, principal at Sedgefield."With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously. We appreciate the cooperation and support of everyone who is helping to keep our school safe. We ask that you continue to encourage your student to report any concerns to their teachers and administrators. "
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.