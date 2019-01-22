Town official: One dead in suspicious Mt. Pleasant house fire

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - One person died Tuesday morning during a house fire in Mount Pleasant, according to town communications manager Martine Wolfe-Miller.
Crews responded to a house in the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle and remained on scene for a few hours putting out hot spots. The police department has also ruled the fire suspicious.
The circumstances surrounding why the fire is considered suspicious have not yet been made available.
One woman who lives behind the house where the fire started said police had her evacuate. Smoke was visible from the Wando Bridge as crews worked the scene.
The State Law Enforcement Division, the State fire marshal and the Charleston County coroner’s office all responded to the scene.
The initial call came in at 3:32 a.m. with calls for additional crews made at 3:34 and 3:31 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
