Two men arrested for murder after deputies find bodies at car accident scene

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two men on murder charges after deputies found bodies at a car accident scene in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of 23-year-old Matthew Brown and 38-year-old Connell Sheppard, both of Holly Hill, on two counts of murder in connection to the December 2018 shooting deaths of two men.
“My investigators have been on this case nearly nonstop once it was discovered to have been a crime rather than an accident,” the sheriff said. “We were then able to obtain warrants on two individuals who we believe were involved in these senseless murders.”
Brown was taken into custody on Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants in a Dorchester County traffic stop.
While Sheppard was arrested on Saturday by the North Charleston Fugitive Task Force after OCSO investigators developed information on his whereabouts.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two men had been sought after what initially appeared to be a car crash on Brelands Road near Holly Hill was discovered to have been a murder scene.
“On Dec. 9, 2018 SC Highway Patrol troopers contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after becoming suspicious of injuries sustained by two men inside the vehicle,” OCSO officials said."An autopsy determined the men, ages 29 and 34, had suffered fatal gunshot wounds."
A report states investigators developed information that led to a live social media video made by one of the victims that depicted the suspects at the scene prior to the discovery of the car.
“We appreciate the assistance of these agencies who acted quickly on our information to bring these individuals to justice,” Ravenell said.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Brown’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.
Sheppard is expected to appear in court later this week.
