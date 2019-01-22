Wet and warmer weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front will swing through the Southeast over the next several days bringing a warm up ahead of the front and a cool down behind it’s passage. This front will also be responsible for bringing an increase in clouds and rain. We’ll start out sunny this morning with clouds increasing this afternoon. Expect another chilly day with highs in the low 50s. A few spotty showers are possible tonight and tomorrow as the winds turn onshore. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer tomorrow in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The best chance of rain will move through Thursday morning with the passage of the cold front. We should turn dry by midday on Thursday with dry weather then expected for the rest of the week. The temperatures will turn cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s Friday through Sunday.