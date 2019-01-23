Berkeley Co. school bus assistant discovered to be N.J. fugitive

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A bus assistant for the Berkeley County School District was arrested Wednesday on drug charges from New Jersey.
US Marshals took Christopher Tolbert into custody and transported him to the Berkeley County Jail.
BCSD spokeswoman Katie Orvin says the district is aware of the arrest and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.
We asked Orvin if a background check was done on Tolbert before he was arrested.
Orvin sent us back this response:
“During the time we ran this particular background check, we only had the “batch” process of Clear available. When we ran his name through the batch process, we did not receive any background alerts or information regarding previous charges or convictions. The batch process checks an individual’s background using their name and DOB. Now that we can run the checks using the applicant’s SSN, we receive accurate results. We are running an additional background check on other new employees hired at the same time as Mr. Tolbert using SSNs to ensure that all results are correct.”
