Charleston honors Green Bay Packers player, Burke HS graduate

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Burke High School graduate and Green Bay Packers defensive end Fadol Brown now has a day named after him.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and city council honored the Charleston native on Tuesday.
Brown said it’s something he never expected.
“I never really envisioned this,” Brown said. It’s still crazy when I think about it. Just being consistent and working hard. Dedication and just having an actual drive when things get hard, being able to fight through, that’s the biggest thing."
Brown just wrapped up his second year in the NFL.
He also played for the Oakland Raiders after coming out of college in 2017.
