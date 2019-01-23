Clemson Falls on the Road at Florida State, 77-68

Notes: Elijah Thomas notched his fifth double-double of the season and the 16th of his career … Clemson moves to 12-4 overall when Thomas posts a double-double … Thomas also dished out a career-best five assists … he had previously posted three helpers on seven occasions … with 11 rebounds, Elijah Thomas now has 526 for his Clemson career – just 78 shy of cracking the top 25 in Clemson history … Marcquise Reed scored 13 points for his 56th double-figure scoring game of his career … Reed is 14 double-figure scoring games shy of tying for 16th all-time in program history … with his 13 points, Reed now owns 1,171 career points and ties Randy Mahaffey (1964-67) for 28th on the all-time list … Aamir Simms’ 18 points marked his ninth double-digit scoring game of the season and his second-highest offensive output of the year.