Construction underway on new bridge over I-26 that was hit by truck

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - A new bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg County near milemarker 154 is now well under construction after a fatal 18-wheeler crash in 2018.
It will have a clearance of 17.5 feet, will be 214 feet long and have one set of columns in the median instead of two.
The construction on the new bridge is expected to be completed by July 23 after the work was delayed because of hurricanes and flooding last fall.
The truck crash on I-26 snarled traffic for hours as people slowed for a look at the scene. It took a few days before the bridge was torn down because crews feared it would collapse.
