Construction underway on new bridge over I-26 that was hit by truck
Crews demolish I-26 bridge near Orangeburg following fatal wreck involving tractor trailer. (Source: SCDOT)
January 23, 2019 at 4:32 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 4:32 AM

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - A new bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg County near milemarker 154 is now well under construction after a fatal 18-wheeler crash in 2018.

It will have a clearance of 17.5 feet, will be 214 feet long and have one set of columns in the median instead of two.

A truck crashed into a column on the bridge in March 2018. (Source: Live 5)
Crews working on the new bridge over I-26 in January (Source: SCDOT)
The construction on the new bridge is expected to be completed by July 23 after the work was delayed because of hurricanes and flooding last fall.

The truck crash on I-26 snarled traffic for hours as people slowed for a look at the scene. It took a few days before the bridge was torn down because crews feared it would collapse.

