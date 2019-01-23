Coroner identifies body found in Edisto River

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The coroner has identified the 28-year-old man whose body was recovered over the weekend from the Edisto River.
Bernard Stroman, of Columbia, was found Sunday at approximately 11 a.m., according to Coroner Richard Harvey.
Colleton County deputies responded after area residents who were checking trout lines spotted Stroman’s body and called authorities, Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes said.
Harvey said no foul play is suspected in Stroman’s death.
Investigators, assisted by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Fire Rescue, the Colleton County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources retrieved the body from the water.
