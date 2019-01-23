Country star Chris Stapleton bringing ‘All-American Road Show’ to Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Charleston.
The show, scheduled for Oct. 17 at the North Charleston Coliseum, will also include special guest openers Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel. His other South Carolina stop is a Nov. 1 concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
Public tickets go on sale Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. ET on the LiveNation website, venue box offices, via Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Stapleton is nominated in three categories at the Grammy Awards including Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 2) Best Country Solo Performance (“Millionare”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his performance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something."
After working as a songwriter for many years, Stapleton burst onto the scene in 2015. His hits include “Tennessee Whiskey," “Traveller,” “Whiskey and You,” and “Broken Halos”
