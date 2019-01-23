Couple leaves Charleston for 18-month adventure on boat

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Tuesday marked the first day of an 18-month adventure for Greg and Susan Costa.
The couple left the Charleston Harbor around 10 a.m. and made their way south to Florida.
They are from New England but have been getting the boat ready in Charleston since October.
They are part of America’s Great Loop Cruisers' Association and plan to go on “America’s Great Loop” which is about 6,000 miles long. The journey will bring them through 16 states as well as the Bahamas and Canada.
The Costas went through training before the trip and said it took a lot of planning.
“A lot of little things, lots of planning on where’s your mail going to go? How are you going to pay your bills?" Susan Costa said. “And every night we’d make lists and talk about it and figure out how to go in that direction.”
Susan Costa has always loved boating and on their honeymoon about three years ago, Greg Costa also found a love for the high seas.
They now have their own 35 foot boat called “Lucky Me."
When asked if they are particularly nervous or excited about on the trip, Greg Costa said he gets most anxious for the departure.
“After that it’s just, where are we going next and where do we want to stop?” he added. “Almost like Peter Pan, straight on 'til morning and second star to the right.”
The Costas will first head south to Florida and spend some time in the Bahamas. In April, they plan to head up the east coast go to the Hudson River in June and go through the Eerie Canal up through Lake Eerie and into Canada.
While on their journey, the couple also hopes to give back to the communities they visit.
This tradition began in Charleston when they brought soda and pizza to the Coast Guard during the government shutdown.
The also have a Facebook page where you can follow along with their adventures: here.
