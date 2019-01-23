Crews respond to gas leak on Wando High School campus

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - SCE&G says a natural gas service line damaged Tuesday morning has been secured.
Crews responded at approximately 9:365 a.m. to the Wando High School campus where a third-party contractor doing work in the area damaged the line, according to SCE&G spokesman Paul Fischer.
As a precaution, school leaders moved students who were in portable classrooms behind the school near the damaged gas line into the gym, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said. A Code Yellow was initiated to prevent students from going outside so crews could repair the line.
Pruitt said students would return to their normal classrooms for third block, but said the Code Yellow had ended.
Utility workers will remain on the scene until repairs are complete, Fischer said.
