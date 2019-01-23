Deputies investigating after apparent gunshot victim found in car crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after an apparent gunshot victim was found in a car crash in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that initially troopers with the Highway Patrol were called out after several motorists reported a vehicle crash on Magnolia Street.
“However, OCSO investigators were called in when it was discovered the driver may have suffered from a gunshot wound,” officials with the sheriff’s office said.
A report states a handgun was located inside the vehicle.
The unresponsive driver was transported to a Midlands hospital for treatment.
Ravenell said investigators are attempting to determine at what location the initial incident occurred and how.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” he said. “We’re looking at all possibilities.”
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
