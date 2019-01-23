As federal shutdown continues, Charleston event space hosting free dinner for those affected

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The federal shutdown has officially reached its 33rd day, and one event space in Charleston wants to help all those who are experiencing hardships because of it.
“The Schoolhouse” in West Ashley is holding a free dinner for those folks on Wednesday night from 5 to 8pm.
It’s being organized by Vanina Meystre, the manager of the venue.
“Come and enjoy a nice different night,” Meystre said. “And breath a little bit for the one to three hours.”
The venue is also looking for help in making sure there’s enough food for everybody. Meystre is asking for restaurants, caterers, and individuals to all drop off prepared dinner items between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“Just take one hour to cook something, to prep, or just go and buy,” Meystre said. “We can take care of reheating stuff.”
The Schoolhouse is located at 720 Magnolia Road in Charleston.
