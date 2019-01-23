Grab a slice: It’s National Pie Day

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Pie Day.
If you've been good so far on your New Year's diet resolutions, this could be your cheat day.
Nationaltoday.com said it’s “a wonderful reminder of America’s pie heritage and expression of the country’s love affair with pies.”
Here are some ways to celebrate.
You can host a pie party while listening to the 1980s song “Cherry Pie.”
You can also post your pie creations on social media or check out the creations of other pie lovers using #NationalPieDay.
Some businesses are offering free and discounted slices of pie Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.