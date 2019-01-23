‘I’m taking you to greener pastures’: Dashcam video shows Summerville officer corralling sheep

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Every day in the life of a law enforcement officer can bring its own set of unexpected challenges.
For PFC. Ghi, a member of the Summerville police department, it came in the form of corralling a lost sheep on Tuesday morning. The dashcam video released by the department shows the sheep sure had a lot to say.
The video starts as the officer brings the goat along a fence line as he waits for animal control to arrive. It appears the pair seem to develop a bit of a friendship as PFC. Ghi talks to the goat and it bleats back at him.
“I’m taking you to greener pastures,” Ghi can be heard saying.
He then lets it graze along the fence line before crossing the street. Eventually, an animal control truck comes up and takes the sheep away.
