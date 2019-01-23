John Scott Jr. Named Defensive Line Coach for South Carolina

Prior to joining Texas Tech, Scott Jr. spent three seasons (2010-12) as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator on three Georgia Southern teams that advanced to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Along the defensive line, he mentored two All-Americans, including Brent Russell, who was an All-American all three years under Scott Jr. and finished as the program's all-time sack leader. In 2011, the Georgia Southern defensive line featured Russell, All-American Roderick Tinsley and All-Southern Conference selection John Douglas. In 2010, Russell was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award for the nation's top defensive player at the Championship Subdivision level.