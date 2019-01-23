Man charged in connection with April 2018 North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in April 2018 in North Charleston.
Nastardumus Johnson, 18, is facing an attempted murder charge.
On Apr. 2, 2018 around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of Cross County Road and Ashley Phosphate road for a man who was shot.
The victim told officers that he and another man drove to the 7700 block of Picardy Place to pick up three juveniles and all of them drove to the McDonalds on Ashley Phosphate Road at Northside Drive. One of the women got upset that they were taking so long at the McDonalds, so they went back to Picardy Place, the report stated.
As the group appearched the house again, they noticed a dark sedan pass them, then came back around and stopped in front of their car. Four men then got out of the car, and police say Johnson took out a handgun, asked for all the money in the victim’s pocket which was $1,922, and shot him once.
The men then drove away toward Ashley Phosphate Road, the report stated.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.