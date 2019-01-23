New College of Charleston president addresses rising tuition, athletic director investigation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Andrew Hsu, the new president for the College of Charleston, and his family were on campus Wednesday for a welcome event organized by the school.
After the event, Hsu addressed several questions about concerns surrounding the College of Charleston.
Hsu addressed the steady rise in student tuition over the last several years, and said he plans to prioritize making college affordable for students.
Hsu also commented on the recent Live 5 investigation that found the school’s athletic director is accused of lying under oath and deleting evidence.
“Obviously I do not know the details of this particular case, but certainly I would hold our administrators to the highest standard in terms of their integrity and make sure that if something inappropriate happened before that it doesn’t happen again,” Hsu said.
In response to a question about the college offering limited transparency, Hsu said any information in the public record would be provided and the college would cooperate.
According to Hsu’s contract, he will make more than $410,000 per year in his new role.
He comes from the University of Toledo where he is the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
Hsu will be the college’s 23rd president.
He replaces Glenn McConnell, who was making $310,345 at the time he left the school.
Hsu will formally take office on May 16, 2019.
