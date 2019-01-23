Phoenix police arrest nurse in Hacienda Healthcare sexual assault case

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police have made an arrest in the case of the sexual assault of a woman in a vegetative state.
A woman who was a patient at Hacienda Healthcare gave birth on Dec. 29, which prompted the investigation.
Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 23, that they arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse who was employed at the facility. Sutherland was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of sexual assault and one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Sutherland was responsible for providing care to the victim during the time the sexual assault occurred, police said.
Police credited DNA evidence with helping them identify the suspect.
Police said they do not know how many patients Sutherland had contact with.
The baby was born “at or near full term” and is doing quite well, police said.
