Pictures released of man wanted for W. Ashley Chinese restaurant armed robbery, attempted car break-ins

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of a man, and his vehicle, wanted for robbing a West Ashley Chinese restaurant and attempting to break into cars in one day.
Charleston police say the suspect was seen at the Lowe’s on Magwood Drive where he was attempting to break into cars in the parking lot on Jan. 11 around 5 p.m.
A report states the suspect then fled in an older model burgundy/maroon Kia sedan, possibly 10 years old, on Glenn McConnell Parkway toward Bees Ferry Road.
At 5:30 p.m., the suspect entered the Jade Garden restaurant at 3125 Bees Ferry Road armed with a firearm, demanded money, and then fled in the same vehicle after taking money.
He was last seen leaving the parking lot toward Highway 61.
CPD officials describe the suspect as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, 5′8″ to 5′10″, with a stocky build, and short black and grey hair.
He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
