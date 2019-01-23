Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are searching for a missing girl who was last seen on Sunday.
Makayla Mitchell, 12, was last seen at her North Charleston home on Sunday, according to Maj. Scott Perry.
Her mother told police that Mitchell wanted to go to a friend’s house but did not provide an address, name or phone number.
It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, Perry said. Police have entered her into the NCIC as a missing runaway, he said.
Anyone who sees Mitchell is asked to contact Sgt. J. Glenn at 843-740-5894 or the North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
