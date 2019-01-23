Police: 2 suspects wanted in motor vehicle thefts arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the two suspects they were looking for on charges connected with the theft of motor vehicles are in custody.
Jimmy Mizzell, 44, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday, according to jail records. He cases two charges of grand larceny $2,000-$10,000 and one count of grand larceny $10,000 or more, jail records state.
A judge set bond at $75,000 on the three charges, according to the jail website.
A second suspect, Amanda MacDonald, surrendered to North Charleston Police Wednesday afternoon, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. She faces two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and one charge of grand larceny, he said.
MacDonald was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.
Police named Mizzell as a suspect with active warrants on Jan. 4. On Jan. 8, they said MacDonald, 41, was the second person they were looking for in the case.
The charges stem from vehicle thefts reported in December, according to an incident report.
Police responded on Dec. 22 to the Collins Park Community Center for a reported burglary that had occurred sometime overnight, the report states.
Employees reported a Dodge Dakota city vehicle with tags MG45332 and a green John Deere Gator utility vehicle had been stolen.
Prior to the thefts being reported, an officer was conducting a check of the area and said he had been approached by a man with a large neck tattoo who said his vehicle had gotten stuck in mud between the tennis courts and pool area. The man told the officer he had contacted one of the employees to pull him out. The vehicle that was stuck int he mud was a Nissan Altima.
The officer also noted a Dodge Dakota in the parking lot pulling off out of the lot at about the same time. The report states the officer was called to another scene before he was able to get more information about the stuck vehicle.
Police said bolts and locks on four gates of the center’s complex had been cut or broken off during the burglary. Surveillance footage showed the suspects appeared to have come back for the vehicle that had become stuck in the mud, the report states.
