Sanders calls Trump ‘racist,’ ‘pathological liar’ during 2-day SC visit

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders heightened a war of words against President Donald Trump during a two-day visit to South Carolina, including calling Trump “a racist” during a rally outside the South Carolina Statehouse.
Sanders made that comment during an NAACP event on Martin Luther King Day at the state capitol.
“I must tell you, it gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a president of the United States who is a racist,” he said. “What a president is supposed to do is to bring us together. And we have a president who intentionally, purposely is trying to divide us up by the color of our skin, by our gender, by the country we came from, by our religion.”
Sanders was invited to the rally to speak about racial justice, equality and education, among other topics and King’s legacy.
“But what he reminded us is courage of conscious,” Sanders said. “That we stand up no matter what the odds and take on the power to fight for economic justice, to fight for social justice, to fight for racial justice, and to fight for environmental justice.”
Then on Tuesday, he made a stop at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.
“Number one, it is clear to me that we have a president who is a pathological liar,” he said to a cheering crowd. “We have a president who is doing something that no president in modern history has done. There have been some pretty conservative presidents. But this is a president who is intentionally and purposely trying to divide our people up based on the color of their skin, based on where they were born, based on their gender, based on their sexual orientation, based on their gender.”
Sanders said the function of a president is "to bring us together, not divide us up." He accused Trump of lying when Trump campaigned that he would stand with the working people of America.
He also criticized Trump for the government shutdown.
“You do not deny a paycheck to 800,000 workers and their families. That is an outrage,” he said.
He also repeated a statement he made to students in Vermont in November.
“So, brothers and sisters, our job is to do exactly the opposite of what Trump is doing,” he said. "Trump wants to divide us up. Our job is to bring our people together.
Sanders mentioned King at Tuesday’s speech, saying that during the last year of his life, King said he was trying to bring workers of all races together around a campaign to change national priorities, to make government work for all people, not just the wealthy.
“That is what Dr. King was working on when he was assassinated, and our job is to pick up that battle and raise it high and carry Dr. King’s vision into the future,” he said.
Sanders unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016. He has not announced so far whether he plans to run again for the 2020 presidential election.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.