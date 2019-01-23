Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspect in multiple early morning burglaries in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the subjects involved in multiple early morning burglaries on Hilton Head Island.
The incidents occurred Wednesday morning in the Indigo Run area of Hilton Head.
Sheriff’s Office officials say one of the subjects was captured by video surveillance. It is believed at least four subjects were involved in these incidents.
Anyone knowing the identity of the male subject and his accomplices is encouraged to call Staff Sergeant Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
The following is video surveillance from the burglaries, provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
