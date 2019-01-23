Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspect in multiple early morning burglaries in Hilton Head

The Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the subjects involved in multiple early morning burglaries that occurred in the Indigo Run area of Hilton Head Island. It is believed at least four subjects were involved in the incidents. Anyone knowing the identity of the male subject and his accomplices is encouraged to call Staff Sergeant Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. We appreciate your partnership and continued commitment to the safety of our community.