Tours of Fort Sumter extended another week during government shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The government shutdown has impacted many Lowcountry residentsfrom Coast Guardsmen to college students who rely on financial aid, but those visiting the Holy City have a reason to celebrate.
Fort Sumter tours reopened on Jan. 15 and were supposed to run through Jan. 22, but have now been extended another week until Jan. 29.
The park concessioner Fort Sumter Tours reached an agreement with the National Parks Service to fund the reopening which includes the visitor center at Liberty Square.
The park service comes up with the amount and adds an overhead percentage. However, tour operators say a busy holiday weekend will help them earn back the lost revenue.
Rick Mosteller says the Fort Sumter tours are the bread and butter for his business.
Since the shutdown Fort Sumter tours has been offering non-stop harbor tours, trying to get folks as close to Fort Sumter as possible.
“We are extremely grateful for the donation from Fort Sumter Tours which allows us to restore access to the fort, as well as staff the Liberty Square visitor center and fort,” Fort Sumter National Monument Superintendent Tracy Stakely said. “Their generosity will allow visitor from across the county to once again explore Fort Sumter and its significance to our nation’s history.”
The other national park sites in the Charleston area, Fort Moultrie and the Charles Pinckney National Historic site remain closed and the park service’s social media and websites are not being monitored.
