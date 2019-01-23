Warming temperatures bring a chance of rain

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures have started to warm as we track our next cold front on the way to the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours. Today’s warm up will come with an increase in clouds and a few showers at times. Highs today will be much warmer than in recent days in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A cold front will approach the area overnight increasing the chance of rain as we head into tomorrow morning. It will be a wet and windy start to our Thursday with most of the rain exiting by mid to late morning. Cooler weather will then return for the remainder of the week.