Affidavit: Two women charged in December 2018 Charleston Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two women are charged with five attempted murder charges after a shooting in Charleston County, Charleston County deputies say.
Laprinceya Lloyd and Kamiah Deveauxx are both charged with five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and five counts of attempted murder, the affidavit states.
Deputies say the two women were involved in a shooting on the 900 block of Melrose Road in Dec. 2018. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found multiple uninjured victims.
Witnesses identified Lloyd and Deveauxx as the women involved in the shooting. However, witnesses identified Deveauxx as the shooter, according to the affidavit.
In a bond hearing, Lloyd’s and Deveauxx’s bond was set for $250,000.00.
