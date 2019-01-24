Beaufort woman wins $20K on ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire?’

BEAUFORT, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman is now $20,000 richer after playing “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?”
Irene Foster is a middle school teacher who began her game on Tuesday night when she worked her way up to $20,000 before the buzzer sounded. She returned for a second day with one life line left on the board.
When she returned on Wednesday, she faced her $30,000 question, used the life line but still didn’t know the answer so she walked away with $20,000.
In an interview, Foster said she would like to build a gymnasium where anyone could play volleyball or basketball with the money, noting that volleyball was her favorite sport. Her “plus one” on the show was her friend Mary Craig.
