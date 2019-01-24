4 Berkeley County schools on lockdown as a precaution, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A police investigation in Goose Creek prompted a precautionary lockdown of four nearby schools, a district spokesperson says.
Goose Creek High School, Howe Hall AIMS, Sedgefield Middle and Mt. Holly Elementary Schools are all on lockdown, according to district spokeswoman Katie Orvin.
“This is a precautionary measure to ensure student safety,” Orvin said.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation in the area, but the agency has not yet provided further details.
Details remain limited and Orvin added that more information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
