Buccaneers tabbed sixth in baseball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Coming off an appearance in the Big South Tournament last season, Charleston Southern baseball was tabbed as the preseason No. 6 team by the league’s head coaches, as announced Thursday afternoon by the conference office.
The Bucs, who enter their third full season under the direction of head coach Adam Ward, return 20 players from last season’s squad while welcoming 15 newcomers ahead of the 2019 season.
CSU finished the season 19-35 overall and 10-17 in Big South play earning the seventh seed for the 2018 Big South baseball tournament. Three Buccaneers earned All-Big South honors led by Josh Litchfield being named Scholar Athlete of the Year and the catching tandem of Christian Maggio and Mike Sconzo taking home second team nods.
Defending champion Campbell was voted as the preseason favorite to repeat while High Point, Winthrop and Radford each collected at least one first-place vote.
Gardner-Webb was selected fifth just ahead of CSU while Presbyterian, Longwood, USC Upstate and UNC Asheville rounded out the coaches’ poll.
Campbell senior outfield Matthew Barefoot was named the Preseason Player of the Year while High Point senior righty Andrew Gottfried was took home Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The 2019 season begins Feb. 15 when CSU welcomes LaSalle for a weekend set. That opening series begins a 56-game regular season slate with the 2019 Big South tournament scheduled for May 21-25 at the new Fayetteville Ballpark in Fayetteville, N.C.
2019 Preseason Poll 1. Campbell (6) 2. High Point (2) T-3. Winthrop (1) T-3. Radford (1) 5. Gardner-Webb 6. Charleston Southern 7. Presbyterian 8. Longwood 9. USC Upstate 10. UNC Asheville
Preseason Player of the Year Matthew Barefoot, Campbell
Preseason Pitcher of the Year Andrew Gottfried, High Point