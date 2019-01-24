Buffalo Wild Wings giving away free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings to everyone in America if the Los Angeles Ram and New England Patriots go into overtime during the Super Bowl.
Some sport fans will be watching the game to cheer on their favorite team, some will be watching for the commercials and others will be watching for the half-time show. Now viewers can add another reason to watch the game- to see if it goes into overtime and score some free wings!
The restaurant known for their wings tweeted Wednesday morning they would be giving away wings if the two teams battle it out in overtime.
Customers will receive a free snack-sized serving of wings Feb. 18 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Wing lovers can choose between traditional or boneless wings. The promotion is for dine-in only customers and does not require an additional purchase.
