Columbia councilman: ‘Resignations are in order’ in Allen Benedict Court apartments ‘tragedy’

To all my fellow council members: We were all saddened to learn about the deaths of two of our residents last week at the Allen Benedict Court apartments. It was especially disheartening to learn just how preventable this tragedy was. That residents remained in the apartments despite a number of complaints about gas leak smells indicates, at the very least, negligence. Frankly, someone must be held accountable. While City Council lacks direct oversight over the Authority, we do have indirect oversight through the selection of Commissioners. I propose a special City Council meeting to discuss our options for imposing accountability. Personally, and after very careful consideration, I believe a resignation or resignations are in order, including the resignation of the Authority director. It’s important to have confidence in the Authority’s leadership during the process of finding accommodations for those who have been displaced. Furthermore, citizens should have the peace of mind that adequate accountability is in place to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.

Moe Baddourah - Columbia City Councilman, District 3