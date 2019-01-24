Coroner releases sketch in hopes of identifying body pulled from Cooper River

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office hopes a sketch of a man whose body was found in the Cooper River will lead them to his identity.
The man was found in the river near Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point on Jan. 7 at approximately 9:50 a.m., according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
He was approximately six feet tall and weighed 165 pounds. He may be between the ages of 18 and 35 and did not have any tattoos.
The coroner’s office has made multiple pleas for information in identifying him.
“I don’t have any explanation as to how he came to be floating or how he came to be found,” Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said on Jan. 11. “Until you know who the deceased is its very difficult to predict their lives before they were found.”
Anyone with information that might help establish the man’s identity is asked to call the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at 843-746-4030.
