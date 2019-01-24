Daniel Island bridge reopens to non-truck traffic nearly a week after emergency closure

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Daniel Island bridge that was closed after a routine inspection discovered damage has reopened to non-truck traffic.
Crews installed a special-order two-inch thick steel plate into the Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island, according to Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole.
The plate was recommended by engineers at JMT Inc. after a routine inspection last week found deterioration to one of the beams at the southern end of the bridge, O'Toole said.
The bridge, located near Blackbaud, closed Friday evening.
It is not clear what caused the damage to the beam.
Truck drivers must continue take Exit 24 on I-526 to either Fairchild Street or Seven Farms Drive.
