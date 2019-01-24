Deputies attempting to locate Berkeley Co. fugitive accused of sexually assaulting minor

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are attempting to locate a Lowcountry fugitive who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor and making sexual comments.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office is searching for 39-year-old David Wayne McGrew.
“An investigation, that started in 2018, revealed probable cause existed to arrest McGrew,” BCSO officials said in a statement."A warrant has been issued for the charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor."
According to deputies, McGrew is accused of touching a minor under the age of 15-years-old, as well as making sexual based comments.
“Detailed information on the charges are being withheld in order to protect the victim’s identity,” the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators say McGrew has since learned of his fugitive status and has made further attempts to elude authorities.
BCSO officials said McGrew is known to frequent Capers Drive in Ladson and River Run Court in Moncks Corner.
“Anyone found helping McGrew will be charged accordingly,” the sheriff’s office said.
Any information on McGrew can be provided to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.