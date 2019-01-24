Deputies find edible marijuana in the form of fruity cereal treats in Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Three people have been arrested after deputies found what they believe to be edible marijuana in the form of fruity cereal treats in Summerville.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17-year-old Rodney Malik Collins, 23-year-old Trevon Dupri Brown and 17-year-old Raekwon Malik Brown.
They were arrested after deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Saturn SUV without headlights on North Main Street.
According to the sheriff’s office, when the SUV came to a stop at the Tractor Supply parking lot, the front seat passenger, identified as Collins, got out and ran on foot.
Deputies say Collins was quickly captured in the parking lot.
“Other deputies on the scene approached the vehicle and smelled a strong order of marijuana,” BCSO officials said."The other occupants of the vehicle were detained."
The driver was identified as Trevon Brown, and the rear passengers were Raekwon Mailk Brown and a juvenile.
Authorities say deputies found a plastic grocery bag containing 33 “Rice Krispie Treats” believed to be edible marijuana.
“Those items weighed approximately 1880 grams,” BCSO officials said."There was also 27 glass containers of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana discovered. The total weight of the glass jars was approximately 592 grams."
Collins, Trevon Brown, and Raekwon Brown were placed under arrest and transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Collins is also facing charges for evading arrest.
The juvenile was released to his mother.
