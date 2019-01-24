False information circulating on social media about February SNAP benefits in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Department of Social Services says false information is circulating about how early February SNAP benefits are being honored.
According to DSS spokeswoman Chrysti Shain, an estimated 231,000 households received February SNAP benefits early as a result of the government shutdown and those benefits are intended to last families through the end of February.
A fake flyer says that people must purchase the food before Jan. 31 because stores may not accept food stamps after that date. Shain says the flyer is wrong and all benefits loaded onto EBT cards will be honored until they have been used.
If SNAP participants have questions, they can contact their local office or call DSS Connect at 1-800-616-1309
