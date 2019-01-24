Josiah James named to McDonald’s All-American game

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud senior Josiah James was named one of 24 players from around the country who will take part in the McDonald’s All-American game in Atlanta in March on Thursday.
For James, it’s the latest in what has become a long list of accomplishments for one of the best players to ever come out of the Lowcountry. James has already won 3 SCISA 3-A state championships in his years with the Cyclones and has them poised for a shot at another this season.
James, who has signed to play at Tennessee in college, also played last summer for the USA Under 18 team and helped them win a gold medal.
The McDonald’s All-American game, considered the most prestigious high school all-star game in the country, will take place on March 27th from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and be seen on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.