Men’s Tennis Returns to Charleston with Four Former World No. 1s

Courier is an American former world No. 1 tennis player, who won four Grand Slam titles - two at the French Open and two at the Australian Open. He won 23 single titles and spent a total of 58 weeks ranked World No. 1. As a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, he reached the finals at all four Grand Slam championships during his career, a rare accomplishment. Courier also played on two winning Davis Cup teams. In the history of the Davis Cup, no other American has ever taken his team into a fifth set of the deciding match and won. However, Courier has done this twice.